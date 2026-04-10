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Zendaya shows off Tom Holland tattoo at 'Euphoria' premiere

'Euphoria' season 3 is set to premiere on April 12, 2026, on HBO Max

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Zendaya shows off Tom Holland tattoo at &apos;Euphoria&apos; premiere

Zendaya turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria season 3.

She stepped out in a sleek backless Ashi Studio gown that revealed her delicate “T” tattoo, an intimate nod to partner, Tom Holland.

The ink, placed on her rib cage, was first unveiled when the couple debuted matching tattoos ahead of their engagement, and it has since become a symbol of their bond.

The tattoo was on full display as she reunited with castmates Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.

While Holland wasn’t present, Zendaya’s tattoo kept him close.

The Spider-Man actress has spoken candidly about her relationship, recently sharing that she knew Holland was “her person.”

Zendaya shows off Tom Holland tattoo at Euphoria premiere

On The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, she explained that while she understands the public’s fascination with their romance, she values keeping parts of their life private.

“In a lot of ways, I’m also a very private person and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well,” she said.

Her premiere appearance came as anticipation builds for Dune 3, where Zendaya will reprise her role alongside Timothée Chalamet.

The film has already sparked industry buzz with Robert Pattinson joining the cast in what insiders describe as a bold new chapter.

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