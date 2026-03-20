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Palace shares Princess Anne bringing learning to life at Clore Centre

Princess Anne commands the room at In and Out Naval Club dinner with Tim Laurence

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

Palace shares Princess Anne bringing learning to life at Clore Centre
Palace shares Princess Anne bringing learning to life at Clore Centre

Princess Anne stepped into Kensington Palace on Wednesday to officially open brand-new Clore Learning Centre.

The purpose-built space, designed to inspire young minds, was buzzing with energy as pupils from Ark Brunel Primary Academy filled the rooms "who spent the day learning in the space and met with The Princess Royal.” 

Anne had a chat with educators, and see firsthand how the new facility will shape future learning experiences.

“It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Princess Royal… to officially open the Clore Learning Centre, a purpose-built learning facility,” a statement shared by Historic Royal Palaces on Friday read.

The charity, which cares for iconic sites including Hampton Court Palace, the Tower of London, and Hillsborough Castle, has long focused on making royal history accessible.

This project was made possible due to the support of the Clore Duffield Foundation and a network of dedicated backers, whose contributions have helped transform the space into a vibrant hub for education.

Later, Princess Anne was seen in her role as President of the In and Out Naval and Military Club.

Accompanied by her husband, Timothy Laurence, she attended the Club Dinner at 4 St James’s Square.

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