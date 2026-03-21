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Prince William shares video message as royal family warned of new scandal

Kensington Palace drops new video with important statement by Prince William

By
Areeba Khan
|

March 21, 2026

Prince William shares video message as royal family warned of new scandal
Prince William shares key message as royal family faces new scandal risk

Prince William issued an important statement as the royal family warned to get ready for another scandal.

On March 21, the official social media page of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a small video clip, shedding light on a significant topic.

The future King "celebrated" International Day of Forests by highlighting one of the UK’s rarest habitats, temperate rainforests.

As per William's team, viewers can "watch the full video on YouTube to find out how the Duchy of Cornwall is working to protect and restore these landscapes so nature, wildlife and communities can thrive for generations to come."

The newly dropped video featured a woman's voice-over discussing the significance of forests, which benefit not only the landscapes but also the wildlife and local communities.

It is worth noting that Prince William's new key message emerged during a time when the royal family faced a warning about another member's scandal.

For the unversed, Prince Edward's former love interest, Ruthie Henshall, announced her book, The Showgirl And The Prince, which may once again portray the firm in a negative light after the Andrew Epstein saga. 

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