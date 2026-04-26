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Teri Hatcher reveals regret from her Hollywood journey

Teri Hatcher shared that one of her biggest regrets is not saying yes to Broadway

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 26, 2026

Teri Hatcher reveals regret from her Hollywood journey
Teri Hatcher reveals regret from her Hollywood journey

Teri Hatcher has shared that one of her biggest regrets is not saying yes to Broadway when she had the chance.

The 61 year old actress, who has a 20 year old daughter Emerson with ex husband Jon Tenney, said she once spent months performing in Cabaret in the late 1990s.

Teri played Sally Bowles in a tour that moved across four cities over seven months and she said it was a very special time in her life.

After that run, she was asked to continue the same role on Broadway in New York.

But she decided not to go ahead because she was feeling exhausted and also had a young child she wanted to be close to at the time.

The star told People magazine: “At the end of that, they asked me to come to Broadway, and I didn't, because I had a young toddler.

I'd already done it for seven months, and I was exhausted. But I look back and I think that was my chance to be on Broadway.”

Even now, she says she hopes another opportunity might still come in the future.

Teri has also spoken about beauty pressure in Hollywood, saying that she prefers people to be honest about cosmetic surgery and believes it is unfair when famous people hide it.

She went on to add that she is not planning surgery for now because she wants to focus on personal growth and staying natural.

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