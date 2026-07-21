Olivia Rodrigo sparks dating rumours with new man as details emerge

Olivia Rodrigo got all of her fans asking questions after she was seen many times with the same mystery man in New York.

Their recent outings quickly started romance rumours, with many people trying to find out who he is.

According to reports, Olivia was spotted with the man three times in Brooklyn within one week. Their first outing, however, was during lunch in the Clinton Hill area, where fans gave him the nickname "Clinton Hill man."

The pair also reportedly seen having dinner together at a restaurant and wine bar.

An eyewitness claimed that they looked very comfortable together throughout the evening as they both were later seen again at a nightclub in Brooklyn, where people claimed they shared a kiss while dancing.

Soon after, social media users said that they identified the mystery man as Julian Croonenberghs.

He is said to working in private equity in New York after previously working at Goldman Sachs. The man, moreover, studied Applied Mathematics and Computer Science at Brown University.

Before starting his finance career, Julian also played for United States men's national field hockey team between 2018 and 2020.

Even with the growing rumours, nothing has been confirmed yet as there is no official proof that Julian is the man seen with Olivia.