Brooklyn Beckham's family rift takes another emotional turn

Brooklyn Beckham's decision to stay silent on his sister Harper's birthday recently brought new attention to the ongoing problems within Beckham family.

While the rest of the family celebrated Harper’s 15, Brooklyn did not post a birthday message or attend the celebrations.

Last year, things were different and even though he already parted his way from his family, Brooklyn still wished Harper a happy birthday on social media.

That small message gave many people hope that the family could one day fix their relationship but this year, however, sadly his silence let people asking more questions.

According to reports, David and Victoria Beckham still hope their eldest son will reconnect with the family soon.

They have continued to include him in family tributes and special messages, despite the distance between them.

Reports, moreover, also claim that the Beckham family believes Brooklyn's strong bond with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, made the situation even harder to repair.

The model always denied that his wife is responsible for the family rift as he also said that his decisions are his own and has continued to stand by his wife.

In recent months, Brooklyn was seen spending time with Nicola's family and sharing loving posts about them on social media.