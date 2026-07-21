Angelia Jolie breaks 10-year dating silence after major rumour

For nearly a decade, Angelina Jolie has kept romance firmly off the agenda. Now, that may finally be changing.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed she's considering opening her heart again after years of focusing on raising her six children following her split from Brad Pitt.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie admitted.

“So, I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centred in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

It turns out her biggest cheerleaders aren't in Hollywood—they're at home.

“I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘mum’,” she said. “There’s a different room for me to be that woman again, that’s not just a mum.”

Behind the scenes, however, the journey reportedly isn't as simple as downloading a dating app. An insider claims Jolie is open to meeting someone but still carries emotional scars from her highly publicised divorce.

“Angelina’s talking a good game and is putting the word out to friends that she’s open to suggestions or introductions,” the source said.

“But the truth is she’s filled with anxiety about putting herself out there again.”

The timing feels significant. With twins Knox and Vivienne now 18, Jolie has officially entered her empty-nest era and is no longer tied to Los Angeles because of custody arrangements.

According to the insider, Jolie wants to move forward—not only for herself, but for her children, who have encouraged her to embrace a new chapter.

After 10 years of putting motherhood first, it seems Hollywood's former femme fatale may finally be ready to see what life—and perhaps love—has waiting on the other side.