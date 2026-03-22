Meteor causes mysterious boom over Houston area, sparks buzz on social media

After reports of a loud boom were reported on Saturday afternoon, March 21, social media started buzzing with queries as to whether it was the sound of a meteor or a sonic boom.

Following reports of a loud boom, a Houston woman came forward and reported to Fox26, claiming a meteor struck her roof.

Sherrie James says she approached the Ponderosa Fire Department for help.

On the other hand, Fire Captain Ellingham confirmed to the outlet that he rushed to James’ call, describing what they saw at her home as an “unusual rock.”

According to the fire department officials, what further solidifies the facts is that there was no construction undergoing or trees nearby and the rock is a part of the alleged meteor that was heard around Houston.

Multiple U.S. media outlets have confirmed citing NASA that the meteor infact struck Houston on Saturday afternoon before 5 p.m. local time.

NASA’s meteoroid Environments Office confirmed a meteor traveled over Texas at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, as per a NASA spokesperson who told the Houston Chronicle.

As per the social media post by NASA Space Alerts, which included the hashtag #meteorsighting, the agency wrote, “Eyewitnesses in Texas observed a bright fireball today, March 21, at 4:40 p.m. CDT.

"Current data indicates that the meteor became visible at 49 miles above Stagecoach, northwest of Houston.

"It traveled Southeast at 35,000 mph, breaking apart 29 miles above Bammel, just west of Cypress Station."

Confirming the large sounds, the post continued, “The fragmentation of the meteor, which weighed about a ton with a diameter of 3 feet, created a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area.”

“Doppler weather radar also showed meteorites produced between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing."

The post concluded by mentioning the American Meteor Society who provided the eyewitness accounts.

For context, a fireball was spotted over Ohio earlier in the week, which NASA confirmed on its social media.