Kevin Durant moves past Michael Jordan, climbs to No. 5 on NBA all-time scoring list

Kevin Durant surpasses Michael Jordan to claim the fifth spot on NBA all-time scoring list on March 21, 2026.

On Saturday night, Durant scored 27 points in the Houston Rockets’ 123-122 victory over the Miami Heat to climb past Jordan in NBA all-time scoring list.

Durant lifted his arms for a brief moment in triumph after converting the basket as the home crowd went crazy.

During an on-court interview, he was asked if he had a favorite memory of Jordan or a best exchange with the superstar.

He responded, saying, “No. that’s like asking me do I got a favorite Drake song.”

While reflecting on Michael Jordan’s legacy, he added, “No, they’re just all great. MJ has so many great moments. He just personifies iconic god level, just everything that I believe in, he personifies.”

Durant, who was the second draft pick in 2007, had 21 points entering the fourth quarter and made a 3-pointer with less than five minutes left to inch close to passing Jordan.

Durant, who made his NBA debut as the No. 2 draft pick in 2007, had 21 points entering the fourth quarter and made a 3-pointer with less than five minutes left to edge closer to Jordan.

Durant achieved this milestone on his next shot, with another 3 from nearly the same spot in the right corner, to reach 32,294 career points, two ahead of Jordan.

Durant had already surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) this season, climbing again Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Next up among the NBA elite scorers is Kobe Bryant, who's fourth with 33,643 career points.

For the unversed, Kevin Durant, who ranks fifth on NBA all-time scoring list, with 16-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist is a four-time former scoring champion and had been a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Durant has two NBA titles, was the MVP in 2013-14 and is an 11-time All-NBA selection.