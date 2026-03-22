Iran strikes on towns near Israel's main nuclear facility injure over 100: Here's what we know so far

Iranian strikes targeting two towns, Dimona and Arad, near Israel’s main nuclear facility injured over 100 people.

The strikes come in the backdrop of President Trump warning the U.S. will “obliterate” Iranian power plants if it doesn’t fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Iran strikes in retaliation after, a day earlier, Tehran’s main nuclear enrichment facility located at Natanz was targeted by Israel.

According to Israeli military officials, they’re unable to intercept Iranian missiles that are targeting the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the center in Israel’s thinly inhabited Negev desert.

Following after the two strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to further escalate the military campaign in the Middle East.

As the result of two Iranian strikes, over 100 people have been injured. CBS News reported, citing Israel’s main rescue agency sources, that early on Sunday morning, March 22, at least 64 people were injured in the strike that hit the southern city of Arad.

While in the separate Iranian strike hours earlier on the nearby town of Dimona, at least 40 people were injured, the outlet has reported.

While responding to the news of Iranian attacks on Israeli nuclear sites, the International Atomic Energy Agency took to X (formerly Twitter), stating it “had not received reports of damage to the Israeli center or abnormal radiation levels.”

While Israel, on Saturday, March 21, denied claiming responsibility for the strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, located about 135 miles southeast of Tehran.

The IAEA earlier said on X, that it was looking into the strike but that “no increase in off-site radiation levels” had been reported.

For context, Natanz nuclear site had already been struck by Israeli airstrikes during the Iran-Israel 12-day war in June last year and later that month by the U.S.