Robert Lewandowski joining Saudi Pro League after FC Barcelona exit? Al-Hilal offers staggering contract

Robert Lewandowski joining Saudi Pro League after FC Barcelona exit?

Robert Lewandowski is set to part ways with FC Barcelona at the end of this season after playing four seasons with the club. In an emotional farewell video posted on his social media, the Polish striker described the club as “the most incredible chapter of my career.”

He arrived in FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022 and over the last four established himself as the lead attack figure in the Catalonian club.

Lewandowski thanked Barca fans for supporting him from the very first day since he joined the club and expressed gratitude to Club President Joan Laporta.

He represented the club in 191 games and scored 119 goals, establishing himself as the 14th all-time highest goal-scorer for the club.

Lewandowski has had a decorated career even before arriving in Barca; however, he played a significant role in the club's victories since arriving in Spain.

In the very first season he played for Barca (2022/2023), the 37-year-old footballer played a key role in Barca winning both La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in 2022/23. Across all competitions, he scored 33 goals in 46 matches and claimed the Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

The 2024/2025 season was his most prolific at Barca as he scored 42 goals and 52 appearances. This season he has scored 18 goals so far.

The veteran striker has played for six senior clubs throughout his professional career, including Delta Warsaw, Znicz Pruszkow, Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona.

His next destination remains unclear as reports suggest that he might join Saudi Pro Club Al-Hilal, which reportedly has offered him a staggering contract. Another leading contender to sign the player is AC Milan.

Reports suggest Al-Hilal have offered Lewandowski a massive contract worth €90 million per season.

Several acclaimed players are already playing in the Saudi Pro League, including the leading goal-scorer of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Neymar (who played in the league from 2023 to 2025).