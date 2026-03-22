Prince William ‘finalises’ one crucial detail for coronation ceremony

Prince William seems to have the whole plan worked out for not only in the strategy in how he would rule but also some key details about his coronation ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, who dropped hints about what to expect from his upcoming reign, in secretly checking things off of his list with meaningful steps.

It is understood that King Charles has been getting William involved in more decision-making especially when it comes to major changes in the monarchy. William had been a quiet but a significant presence when Charles made the landmark decision for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Moreover, King Charles is helping William with the transition in it seems evident in the latest development. The heir to the throne will be attending the enthronement ceremony of the Archbishop of Canterbury next week.

Sources close to William have suggested that the reason why this is a significant move is because Dame Sarah Mullally is likely to officiate at his coronation and help to prepare him for his role as supreme governor, according to The Sunday Times.

William’s aide revealed that the royal had a “warm and substantive” conversation and reflected on his “genuine interest” not only in the Church’s work, but in its role as “a guardian of a distinctive and ancient English spiritual tradition that remains relevant in contemporary life”.

A royal source shared previously that William plans to make his coronation fee “more relevant” and that the ceremony has be “modern but also unifying”.

Meanwhile, a source close to the new archbishop described that Sarah is “really delighted” that Prince William and Princess Kate will be attending her installation and it would be a “turning of the page” between Kensington Palace and Lambeth Palace.