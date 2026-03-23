Border czar Tom Homan says ICE will be at airports starting Monday

ICE agents will head to airports Monday, March 23, 2026, confirmed by border czar Tom Homan.

Tom Homan said this while appearing for an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, hosted by Dana Bash.

He told the show host that he is discussing plans with Tedd Lyons, acting director of ICE, and Ha Nguyen McNeill, acting administrator for TSA, to finalize where agents would fit at airports across America.

"We'll have a plan by the end of today," Homan said, including "what airports we're starting with."

Referring to the plan implementation, he added, “It will be finalized Sunday and go into effect Monday.”

The border czar described the effort as “helping TSA do their mission and get American public through that airport as quick as they can while adhering to all the security guidelines and the protocols.”

Homan’s statement arrives as congressional Democrats continue to halt the approval funding for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans and the Trump administration agree to key changes to ICE.

President Trump this Saturday threatened to deploy ICE agents at airports if the deadlock continued.

Meanwhile, the talks to end the partial government shutdown didn’t result in a positive outcome.

On Sunday, March 22, President Trump floated a new demand while posting on his social media platform Truth Social.

President Trump wrote, “I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless and until they vote with Republicans to pass the 'SAVE America Act.'"

Credit: Screenshot via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

For context, the “Save America Act” is a federal election reform bill that is facing an uphill battle in the Senate.