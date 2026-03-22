Lakers fight to overturn Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul: What actually happened?

The Los Angeles Lakers have made their appeal to the NBA to withdraw Luka Doncic’s technical foul from L.A.’s 105-104 win on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Until NBA decides on the appeal, L.A. Lakers will be without Luka Doncic for their next game against Detroit Pistons coming Monday, March 23, 2026.

The lakers star got his 16th technical foul of the season on Saturday, March 21 against the Orlando Magic, resulting in a one-game suspension.

Match referee Marat Kogut assessed a double technical to Doncic and Bitadze with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.

The two had exchanged words when Doncic was at the free throw line.

In a postgame interview, Doncic appeared hopeful to get a withdrawal, saying, “I’m definitely hoping (it is reversed).”

Doncic first addressed the incident after the game, explaining his frustration after he was handed over his 16th technical foul, saying, “I was trying to. (Bitadze) said at the free throw he would f*** my whole family. And at some point, this is a basketball court. At some point, I just can’t stand it. I got to stand up for myself. But I know I got to do better.”

He then acknowledged the impact on his team, saying, “My teammates, I know they have my back, so I let them down today. But hopefully, it gets rescinded.”

Doncic has reached 16 technical fouls in two separate seasons with the Dallas Mavericks earlier in his career, but the NBA rescinded the 16th technical both times.

Despite receiving the technical and shooting 2-for-13 in the second half (0-for-7 from 3), Doncic closed with 33 points and eight assists, giving the Lakers their ninth straight victory.