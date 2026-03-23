Thepchaiya Un-Nooh crowned World Open champion after 10-7 win over O'Sullivan with 147 break

Thepchaiyan Un-Nooh surprises Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim his second ranking title in the World Open final on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The snooker GOAT, O’Sullivan had started the final quickly, winning the first four frames in a row that included a 124 break, but the Thai 39 seed swept six straight frames, credited to some heavy scoring that included five breaks over 50.

O’Sullivan responded with three consecutive century breaks—114, 116, and 136—to reclaim the lead in a world-class match, only for his Thai opponent to level with a 77, then knock in three centuries to take the title.

Un-Nooh’s remarkable scoring spree featured breaks of 132 and 131, with either side of a cool 147 in the penultimate frame, to cap a fitting finale.

For the unversed, O’Sullivan posted a historic 153 break in his quarterfinal match against Ryan Day on March 20, 2026, with a crushing win of 5-0.

Un-Nooh, excited with the triumph, said, “I just wanted to try my best because I didn’t know when I might be in another final again,” Un-Nooh said, who had only won his career’s last title in the 2019 Shoot Out.

“It is like a double dream final now. This has always been my dream, to lift the title against Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final. For the rest of my life this is something I’m not going to forget. And to make a 147 in the final against Ronnie O’Sullivan is a great honour.”

“This is my first time winning a major event and this is the biggest prize of my career. It is a dream come true and a step forward.”

The spectacular performance by the Thai talent delivered Un-Nooh a whopping prize money worth £175,000, while the runner-up O’Sullivan received a £75,000 prize for the highest break.