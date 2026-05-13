Adeline Rudolph went full warrior mode for 'Mortal Kombat II'

Adeline Rudolph is stepping into the brutal world of Mortal Kombat II with swords, screams and apparently zero chill around towering villians.

The actress takes on fan-favourite warrior princess Kitana in the sequel, but don’t expect her to act like the movie revolves around her.

While discussing the film with The Hollywood Reporter, Adeline kept redirecting praise toward the cast – a move that somehow made her sound even more like a leading star.

For the role, Rudolph had to speedrun two entirely new worlds: gaming lore and martial arts. Despite speaking Korean, German and English fluently, the actress admitted Mortal Kombat mythology was basically is own language.

And yes, the fight scenes got intense. Really intense.

“‘There were a hundred people around me on set, and to zone in, I would stare Martyn [Ford] down a couple minutes before they called action,’” she revealed. “‘I’d then let out a guttural scream to really get into it.’”

Honestly, method acting but make it terrifying.

In the film, Kitana faces off against Outworld tyrant Shao Kahn, played by Martyn Ford, in a battle to reclaim Edenia. But fans are already more obsessed with another question: where is Mileena?

The iconic character was killed off in 2021 reboot, but Adeline hinted the door may not be fully closed.

“‘I definitely think there is a lot of room left for Mileena to have her own [sisterly] storyline with Kitana,’” she teased. “‘I wouldn’t necessarily close that door.’”

Translation: Mortal Kombat fans should probably start preparing their conspiracy theories now.