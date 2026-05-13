Blake Lively faces shocking allegations from interview reporter

Entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa has come forward with shocking allegations against Blake Lively, claiming a 2016 interview with the actress left her "traumatised".

Speaking to Page Six on Monday, Flaa recalled the now-viral sit-down for the film Café Society, where she says the Gossip Girl star clapped back at her after being congratulated on her pregnancy.

According to Flaa, when she mentioned Lively's "little bump", the actress awkwardly retorted with "Congrats on your little bump," despite the reporter not being pregnant.

The situation reportedly went from bad to worse when Flaa attempted to move the conversation toward the film’s period costumes.

Lively apparently took issue with the question, asking if male actors would be grilled about their clothes, before turning to co-star Parker Posey to strike up a private conversation.

Flaa says she was left sitting in silence while the two actresses effectively ignored her, an experience she described as feeling like they were ganging up on her.

"I was just in shock," Flaa admitted, explaining that she felt unable to talk back or leave the room for fear of being blacklisted by powerful Hollywood publicists.

She pointed out the intense "power dynamic" at play during junkets with A-listers, noting that journalists often have to accept poor treatment just to protect their future career opportunities.

For Flaa, the frustration was increased by the fact that she was expected to take the high road while being treated with what she felt was open hostility.

The resurfacing of this interview comes amid a turbulent period for Lively, who recently settled a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Flaa was actually subpoenaed as part of that case, which saw Lively sue Baldoni for sexual harassment and him respond with a $400 million countersuit for defamation.

Though the case was settled last Monday with no money changing hands, Flaa noted that she had been "looking forward to just poke holes in everything" had she been called to testify.

Ultimately, the reporter feels that a simple apology from Lively over the years could have changed everything.