James Van Der Beek's widow makes painful admission 3 months after his death

James Van Der Beek passed away in February 2026 at age 48 from cancer

James Van Der Beek’s widow is opening up about the painful reality of life after loss.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, Kimberly Van Der Beek reflected on the grief she and their six children continue to navigate following the Dawson’s Creek star’s death after his battle with colorectal cancer.

“Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames,” Kimberly began in a heartbreaking tribute. “To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in… and I miss him.”

“We all miss him,” continued Kimberly. “Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

Kimberly also thanked supporters for the overwhelming love shown to her family in the months since Van Der Beek’s passing. “It’s held our family in the most beautiful of ways... I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time– I will,” she promised.

The post was accompanied by pictures of the family enjoying their final few months with James.

The couple married in 2010 and shared six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua and Jeremiah.

Van Der Beek died on February 11, 2026, at age 48 after a private battle with colorectal cancer, which he first revealed publicly in 2024 after being diagnosed the year before.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said at the time.