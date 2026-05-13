Hailey Bieber gets real about being a Baldwin: 'I'm a nepo baby'

Hailey Bieber thought owning the “nepo baby” label would finally calm the internet down.

Instead? The internet somehow found a new thing to complain about.

Back in 2023, the rhode founder broke social media after stepping out in a cropped “Nepo Baby” T-shirt – a move many assumed was either peak self-awareness or peak trolling, depending on who was tweeting.

Now, Hailey is clearing things up once again.

“My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah, I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing,” she explained during an appearance on Bloomberg Originals’ The Circuit With Emily Chang.

“It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’”

In other words: if the internet’s going to label her anyway, she might as well print it on a shirt and move on.

“I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am,” she added.

Still, according to Hailey, even admitting it was not enough for critics. “There is never any winning with the internet,” she said. Honestly, somewhere deep in the comments section, a stranger is probably arguing with her right now.

Before building a billion-dollar beauty empire and marrying Justin Bieber, Hailey was already Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and part of the famously chaotic Baldwin family tree.

And judging by the size of the Baldwin clan these days, Thanksgiving probably requires its own seating chart.