 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber gets real about being a Baldwin: 'I'm a nepo baby'

Hailey Bieber says there's 'no winning' with the internet over nepo baby drama
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 13, 2026

Hailey Bieber gets real about being a Baldwin: &apos;I&apos;m a nepo baby&apos;
Hailey Bieber gets real about being a Baldwin: 'I'm a nepo baby'

Hailey Bieber thought owning the “nepo baby” label would finally calm the internet down.

Instead? The internet somehow found a new thing to complain about.

Back in 2023, the rhode founder broke social media after stepping out in a cropped “Nepo Baby” T-shirt – a move many assumed was either peak self-awareness or peak trolling, depending on who was tweeting.

Now, Hailey is clearing things up once again.

“My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah, I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing,” she explained during an appearance on Bloomberg Originals’ The Circuit With Emily Chang.

“It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’”

In other words: if the internet’s going to label her anyway, she might as well print it on a shirt and move on.

“I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am,” she added.

Still, according to Hailey, even admitting it was not enough for critics. “There is never any winning with the internet,” she said. Honestly, somewhere deep in the comments section, a stranger is probably arguing with her right now.

Before building a billion-dollar beauty empire and marrying Justin Bieber, Hailey was already Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and part of the famously chaotic Baldwin family tree.

And judging by the size of the Baldwin clan these days, Thanksgiving probably requires its own seating chart.

Katie Price brushes off Lee Andrews' absence with flight excuse
Katie Price brushes off Lee Andrews' absence with flight excuse
Bring Me the Horizon singer Oliver Sykes shares update after concussion
Bring Me the Horizon singer Oliver Sykes shares update after concussion
James Van Der Beek's widow makes painful admission 3 months after his death
James Van Der Beek's widow makes painful admission 3 months after his death
Conan O'Brien hat tricks as Oscar host
Conan O'Brien hat tricks as Oscar host
Will LeBron James retire after current season?
Will LeBron James retire after current season?
Kim Kardashian faces legal trouble by ‘innocent' man
Kim Kardashian faces legal trouble by ‘innocent' man
Blake Lively faces shocking allegations from interview reporter
Blake Lively faces shocking allegations from interview reporter
Katy Perry reacts to ex Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen's engagement
Katy Perry reacts to ex Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen's engagement