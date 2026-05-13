Niall Horan teases next 'Dinner Party' single, 'Tastes So Good'

Niall Horan has announced the North American, European, and UK dates for his upcoming tour

Niall Horan is gearing up to drop the third single from his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party.

While announcing the North American 2027 tour dates for Dinner Party Live on Tour, the former One Direction star shared a snippet from a new song from the album, Tastes So Good.

“Can’t take another breath without you / Can’t walk down the street / I don’t know what you’re made of / But you taste so good to me/ When my hands are wrapped around you / No, I can’t fall asleep / I don’t know what you’re made of / But you taste so good to me,” Horan croons during tour practice with his band.

Tastes So Good is listed as the first song in the Dinner Party tracklist, which comprises 12 songs. Horan has already dropped the album’s lead single, Dinner Party, as well as its sixth track, Little More Time.

In an Instagram Q&A, Horan revealed that Tastes So Good is the song he is most excited to play live. However, his favourite songs from the album as a whole are Little More Time and the unreleased fifth track, Better Man. Better Man is also the most romantic song on the album, according to Horan, as well as another unreleased song, Die If I Don’t.

Horan last hit the road in 2024 for his third studio album, The Show. However, the upcoming tour promises to be “bigger and better.”

“Having done what we all did in 2024 and how special it was, i can’t tell you how excited i am for this tour,” the singer wrote on his Instagram Stories. “All of us back in a room together with a bigger and better show, 4 albums worth of songs and many more surprises along the way… cannot wait to see you all xxx”

While Horan isn’t due to perform in North America for another year, he will kick off the UK and European leg of his tour this September. He is also set to join his longtime friend Thomas Rhett for two co-headlining summer shows in Pennsylvania and Nashville in July.