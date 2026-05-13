Conan O'Brien hat tricks as Oscar host

Conan O’Brien is set to pull off a hosting hat trick, returning to lead the Academy Awards for a third consecutive year in 2027.

The Academy made the announcement on Tuesday, 12 May, confirming the 63-year-old comedian will front the 99th annual Oscars.

This rare move follows O'Brien's critically acclaimed turns in 2025 and 2026, which saw the ceremony's television ratings reach a five-year high.

The decision to bring back the former Late Night star was met with high praise from industry leaders.

Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, noted that Conan has created "remarkable energy" around the broadcast, describing his comedic voice as a key factor in making Hollywood’s biggest night one of the year’s most entertaining celebrations.

O’Brien will be reunited with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are returning for their fourth straight year and have lauded him as a "true creative partner."

O’Brien has famously joked about his recurring role, previously quipping that the only reason he accepted the 2026 gig was to hear actor Adrien Brody finally finish his record-breaking acceptance speech.

Beyond the jokes, however, the role holds a deeply personal meaning for the host.

O’Brien has shared that watching his late father, Dr. Thomas O’Brien, laugh at Johnny Carson hosting the Oscars was a formative experience.

Following his father’s death in December 2024, O'Brien admitted that being part of that same legacy feels like an amazing "cosmic" link to his dad.