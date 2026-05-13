Bring Me the Horizon singer Oliver Sykes shares update after concussion

The 'Can You Feel My Heart' hitmaker assures fans he's doing alright after the dangerous incident

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oliver Sykes revealed he suffered a mild concussion during the band’s recent concert.

During their tour stop in St. Louis on Monday, May 11, the British rocker appeared visibly shaken after he was struck in the head by a phone thrown from the crowd. A day later, Sykes addressed the incident directly on Instagram, reassuring fans that he is doing okay.

“Alright everyone – just wanted to let you know I’m all good,” the 39-year-old wrote on his Stories. “The phone to the head definitely smarted and I ended up with a mild concussion, but the swelling’s gone down a decent amount already.”

The Can You Feel My Heart hitmaker also apologised to concertgoers who may have noticed a change in his performance following the incident. “Last night I was struggling a bit on stage afterwards because singing was putting a lot of pressure on the wound and making things feel a bit disorienting while performing, so I’m sorry on my part for what may of seemed like a half hearted performance,” he wrote.

The shocking moment was caught on fan videos circulating online, which show the object hitting Sykes as he performed Happy Song from the band’s 2015 album That’s the Spirit.

“Who the f*** just threw a phone at my f***ing head?” Sykes shouted after being hit, before tossing the phone back into the audience.

Footage from later in the show showed the singer repeatedly touching his forehead and temples while continuing to perform.

Bring Me the Horizon is currently on its North American run of the Post Human Nex Gen - The Third Ascension Tour, which kicked off on April 28th. The 9-date tour marks the band’s first performance in nearly 15 years.