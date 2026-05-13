Christopher Nolan reveals Lupita Nyong'o's dual role in 'The Odyssey'

The Oscar-winning actress will portray Queen Helen as well as Helen's sister, Clytemnestra

Christopher Nolan has finally confirmed one of The Odyssey’s most closely watched casting rumours.

In a new Time profile published Tuesday, May 12, the Oscar-winning director revealed that fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o will not just play Helen of Troy in his upcoming epic, but will also take on a second major role.

According to the profile, Nyong’o will portray Helen, the famously beautiful queen whose abduction helped ignite the Trojan War. But in a surprising twist, the Black Panther actress will also play Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra, wife of Greek hero Agamemnon.

Speculation surrounding Nyong’o’s role had been circulating for months after The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed her casting in late 2024.

The double casting marks one of several bold creative choices Nolan is making as he reimagines Homer’s legendary tale for the big screen.

The film boasts an all-star lineup, with Matt Damon leading as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Elliot Page also star.

Nolan also confirmed that rapper Travis Scott will appear as a bard.

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap," Nolan explained.

The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17.