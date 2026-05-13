Bonnie Tyler's family issues warning over unauthorised health updates

The 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer had been treated for emergency bowel surgery and a perforated intestine

Bonnie Tyler's family is reportedly upset over rumours circulating in media about the legendary singer's health, emphasising that 'Liberto Mealha' does not represent them in any way.

The Welsh songstress' management confirmed to the DailyMail on Tuesday morning that doctors remain hopeful about her recovery.

They said: 'As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.

'Bonnie’s family are very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media and would like to make it clear that 'Liberto Mealha' does not represent them in any way whatsoever and is not in contact with them regarding Bonnie.

'When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement but ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumours, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time.'

It comes after Mealha, Bonnie's long-term friend, told The Mirror that the singer's friends were praying for her recovery. Bonnie reportedly remains in an induced coma after going into cardiac arrest following life-saving surgery in Portugal.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer,74, who owns a property on the Algarve had been treated for emergency bowel surgery and a perforated intestine.