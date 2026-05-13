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Katie Price brushes off Lee Andrews' absence with flight excuse

Katie Price is slammed for 'weak excuses' as Lee Andrews skips TV interview
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 13, 2026

The couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance
 The couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance

Katie Price made a much-anticipated appearance on Good Morning Britain but with out her husband, Lee Andrews, leaving the former model to face an awkward situation alone.

The Pricey, 47, and her husband got married in January 2026 after knowing each other for just one week.

However, the couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance.

Katie tried to control the situation during the interview, explaining that Lee had missed his flight, while some speculated that he had been detained at the airport.

Katie also revealed that he would be moving to the UK, wanted to meet her children, and planned to expand his business there.

It comes after the the controversial businessman,43, was recently named by a UAE-based aesthetic clinician, who alleged that the couple failed to pay for cosmetic procedures they underwent in recent months.

The claims surfaced after The Sun reported allegations that Lee used fake money to scam women.

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