Pregnant Sophie Kasaei 'heartbroken' as Jordon Brook fights meningitis

The The Only Way is Essex stars Sophie, and Jordon are expecting their first child together

Sophie Kasaei, who is six months pregnant, is trying to support her sick boyfriend Jordon Brook as he battles meningitis in hospital.

The The Only Way is Essex stars Sophie, and Jordon are expecting their first child together.

She recently shared an Instagram post, describing this as 'the hardest time' of her life.

Sharing a photo of them in happier times, she wrote: 'Life can come at you really fast. Literally in the blink of an eye.

'One minute you’re dreaming about your future together… and the next, you’re sitting in a hospital room, holding onto hope with everything you have.

'Watching the person I love in pain and fear, something I can’t fight for them is the hardest thing I’ve ever known. And through all this I’m carrying the tiniest piece of us, a reminder that even in the darkest moments, life is still growing, still holding on.

'I never imagined I’d feel this much fear and this much love all at once. Life really can change in the blink of an eye. Please don’t take a single moment, a single person, for granted.'

'Everyday I fall in love with you more and more @jordanbrook11 this whole thing feels like I’m living in a nightmare waiting to be woke up by you next to me in bed but I’m just grateful your here and fighting for your family.

'Our little baby boy is what is keeping this family going. I love you @jordanbrook11.”

Replying in the comments to the mother of his child Jordan shared a heartfelt message of gratitude.

He wrote: 'My darling girl. I can’t thank you enough for the strength to help me battle this. I will not give up on us.

“I love you more and more every single day. 'This too shal pass’ – we will smile again with our special boy and family.'

The post was quickly met with warm wishes from fans and friends.

Just a day earlier, Jordan had shared his diagnosis with followers after weeks of doctors trying to determine the cause of his mystery illness.