Inside Gethin Jones past relationship with famous fiancee

Jones met opera sensation Katherine Jenkins, who was a guest on the show

Gethin Jones, whose name has been romantically linked with his Morning Live host Helen Skelton for sometime, has yet to publicly address the rumours.

However, the 48-year-old former Blue Peter presenter has been linked to several relationships in the past.

Born in Cardiff, the star is a former Rugby player. He's also been involved in charity work over the years, participating in Rugby Aid and a 24-hour 'Skate-a-thon' for Comic Relief.

While competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, Jones met opera sensation Katherine Jenkins, who was a guest on the show. A relationship quickly developed, and four years later, they were engaged.

Later they parted ways in 2011. Both admitted in their social media announcements that the decision left them heartbroken.

During her tours, Jenkins confessed the split left her "in pieces" and feeling like a 'total mess.'

In an interview on the Mirror's 'Outdoor Minds' podcast, Jones also acknowledged the break-up had a significant impact.

'I remember doing BBC Radio 5Live and going into the toilet at 5.30am, going, 'All right. Come on. Just focus for the next three hours, and then you can go back to being sad again.'

'I definitely had a bad bout of depression during that time,' he said. Jenkins subsequently married American director Andrew Levitas and had two children.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently been linked to Helen Skelton in 2024, with reports suggesting the pair enjoyed dates at a luxury spa.