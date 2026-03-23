DeAndre Hopkins sends Bengals-Ravens fans into frenzy: Find out why

Amid the buzz surrounding March Madness, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sets internet ablaze with his cryptic post on Instagram.

Like many stars do during this time of NFL off season, Hopkins drops something unique yet simple: a single Tiger emoji.

And that’s all. The post ends. No further follow-up post or comment for explanation. Just one emoji.

This could have been the most innocent post, but there’s one issue with it. One of the Ravens' biggest rivals in the American Football Conference North is the Cincinnati Bengals.

You can guess what happened next. That was enough to send Bengals fans into a social media frenzy.

With the 2026 free-agency cycle in full swing, fans are already locked in. They're decoding every cryptic post, every follow, and every emoji.

And that’s where Hopkins' post is generating buzz on social media.

So in this context, when Hopkins, who is recognized as one of the most respected wide receivers of his time, posts anything even slightly vague, speculative theories blow up on the internet.

For Bengals fans, the connection felt pretty natural.

The Tigers emoji could be interpreted as Clemson, sure, but for many, it could also be read as a hint that Hopkins might join the Bengals.