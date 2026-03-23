Three Lions roar into new era with 2026 World Cup kit reveal

England have unveiled their fresh look of home and away kits ahead of the biggest sporting event in the world: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The kit launch coincided with the same day that Thomas Tuchel named a 35-man England squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley.

England said in a statement that the new kits symbolize “a new era for the Three Lions.”

The statement added, “The biggest stage in football is set to be lit up with fresh designs on both kits, with a distinct collar and fabric print that pops on the white home design and a central badge on the red kit.”

“There are nods to past tournaments, from Bobby Moore 60 years on from England’s win on home soil to Jude Bellingham’s bicycle kick at EURO 2024.

“What stands out most about this release is the ambition to bring the joy back to English football.”

“This launch signifies a new era for the Three Lions, being the first major tournament under the management of Thomas Tuchel,” the England FA said in a statement on Friday, March 20, 2026.

It added, “After multiple near misses in recent years, there’s a sense of optimism amongst the Americana and smiles on the faces of players and fans.”

“This launch encapsulates the power of the Three Lions and their enduring symbolism of hope for the nation,” the Football Association added.

The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign in Dallas, with Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, before moving to Foxborough and finally New Jersey ahead of a potential knockout run.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs from June 11 to July 19 across 16 North American cities this summer.