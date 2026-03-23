Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris

Dion's last performance was at the 2024 Olympics amid her Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Céline Dion is leaving behind a trail of hints all over Paris about a possible return to the stage.

The powerhouse singer appears to be gearing up for a series of concerts at La Défense Arena following her emotional return to the stage at the 2024 Olympics amid her Stiff Person Syndrome battle.

The speculation picked up speed over the weekend when fans in the French capital began spotting mysterious posters featuring Dion’s iconic lyrics. One sign outside the Café du Louvre read “My Heart Will Go On,” while others echoed fan-favourite lines like “Pour que tu m’aimes encore” and “Power of love.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Variety confirmed a report by La Presse claiming the multi-Grammy-winner is scheduled to perform two shows per week throughout September and October at the massive indoor venue.

If confirmed , the residency would mark a powerful milestone in Dion’s ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition she revealed in 2022. The diagnosis forced her to cancel a string of tour dates across North America and Europe, putting her career on hold.

Since then, however, Dion, 57, has vowed to return to the stage and looks forward to the day she starts performing live again.