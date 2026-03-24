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'Superman' actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 after Parkinson's battle

The Oscar-nominated actress rose to fame as Lex Luther's girlfriend Eve Teschmacher in 1978's 'Superman: The Movie'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 24, 2026

&apos;Superman&apos; actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 after Parkinson&apos;s battle
Valerie Perrine earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 1974's 'Lenny'

Hollywood is saying goodbye to a familiar face from the original Superman era.

Valerie Perrine, best known for starring opposite Christopher Reeve in the iconic 1970s films, has died at 82 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, her friend Stacey Souther confirmed on Facebook on March 23.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” Souther wrote, revealing she died Monday morning at her Beverly Hills home. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining.” He remembered her as a “true inspiration who lived life to the fullest,” adding, “the world feels less beautiful without her in it.”

Perrine’s journey to stardom was anything but conventional. Born in Texas, she began as a Las Vegas showgirl before landing her breakout role in 1972’s Slaughterhouse-Five. Reflecting on that turning point, she once said, “Acting wasn’t something I pursued,” adding that an agent “thought I would be perfect for the part. That’s how I became an actress.”

She went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Lenny and became a household name as Eve Teschmacher in Superman and its sequel. But her career also faced setbacks. After the poorly received Can’t Stop the Music, she admitted, “I moved to Europe after, I was so embarrassed.”

Despite the highs and lows, Perrine remained grateful. “I have a lot of great memories from my career… It was a lot of hard work but a lot of fun, too.”

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