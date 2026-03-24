John Stamos' new tattoo has powerful meaning behind it

John Stamos recently made headlines by getting his first-ever permanent tattoo, which carries a deep personal meaning.

The 62-year-old actor, best known for his iconic role as Jesse Katsopolis "Uncle Jesse" on the sitcom Full House, unveiled his new ink last week, which marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in his life.

Inspired by The Beach Boys, the General Hospital star revealed the meaning behind the symbolic body art in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17.

The tattoo, located on his upper right arm, is an ink replica of the 1908 sculpture Appeal to the Great Spirit by Cyrus Dallin.

It depicts a Native American man on horseback reaching toward a higher power.

This specific artwork famously served as the logo for Brother Records, the record label founded by The Beach Boys in 1966.

Notably, the ER alum has a decades-long history of performing with the band and chose the symbol to honour their legacy of "artistic freedom and trust in a higher creative path."

“Lately I’ve felt that same pull in my own life. Stepping into this new chapter of my career, taking bigger swings, following the work wherever it leads,” the Fuller House actor mentioned in the caption of a video capturing the process of him getting his first tattoo.

“The timing felt right, so I put that Great Spirit on my arm as a reminder to stay brave, stay open, and trust the direction the art is taking me,” he added.

Stamos explained that the tattoo marks a shift in his career toward riskier, more complex roles, such as his part in the upcoming horror film Drag.