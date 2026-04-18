‘Sinners’ actress Li Jun Li to star in ‘The Last Of Us’ season 3

Li Jun Li is heading to the post-apocalypse.

The Sinners breakout star has been cast in season three of HBO's The Last of Us, Deadline has confirmed, playing Miriam, a Seraphite and the mother of Lev and Yara.

Li came to widespread attention for her critically acclaimed performance as Grace Chow in Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning Sinners.

Her casting joins previously announced additions Michelle Mao, from Bridgerton, and Kyriana Kratter, who will play siblings Yara and Lev respectively.

Season three will adapt the second half of the Part II video game, shifting the central focus to Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

It marks a significant change of direction from the first two seasons, which followed Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they navigated a world destroyed by a fungal outbreak twenty years earlier.

Season two picked up five years after the original, drawing the pair into new and more unpredictable conflict.

Craig Mazin, who co-created the series alongside the game's Neil Druckmann and served as co-showrunner on the first two seasons, takes sole showrunner duties for season three.

For Li, the role continues what is shaping up to be a strong run of high-profile projects.

She is also set to appear opposite Nicolas Cage in the live-action series Spider-Noir, which premieres on Prime Video on 27 May.