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Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5

Ashley Tisdale shares Jupiter, 5, and Emerson, 18 months, with husband Christopher French

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5
Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5 

Turning five is a big deal – and Ashley Tisdale made sure her daughter Jupiter felt every bit of the magic.

On March 23, the High School Musical alum and her husband Christopher French went full proud-parent mode on Instagram, celebrating their daughter’s milestone birthday with sweet (and yes, a seriously fun party).

Tisdale shared a nostalgic video packed with memories, writing: "Jupiter iris I can’t believe your 5, I’m so proud of who you are and who you’re becoming… You’re sensitive, sweet, smart, sassy, empathetic, and so loving to everyone around you. We hit the lottery when you chose me and your dad to be your parents."

She added, "Being the first we all go through such a journey together… I love you more than you will ever know!"

Meanwhile, French kept it equally emotional (with a dash of humour), posting: "Happy Birthday my little Jupiter… Since Day 1 she’s been magical… it has been the honor of my lifetime to get to be her Dad."

And then playful jab, "thanks for cookin this little weirdo up babe… she’s 5!"

The celebration? Think Camp Jupiter – complete with churros, tug-of-war, and a ball pit slide. Tisdale called it "the sweetest day celebrating our happiest camper."

The couple, who welcomed Jupiter in 2021 and baby Emerson in 2024, have been open about the ups and downs of parenting. Still, Tisdale says motherhood is her “favourite thing.”

And honestly, judging by this birthday – she’s clearly winning at it.

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