Madonna, Julia Garner just gave the internet nostalgia overload: Watch

Only Madonna could turn a casual gondola ride into a full-blown pop culture throwback.

The 67-year-old legend was spotted gliding through the canals of Venice alongside Julia Garner – and yes, they fully committed to the bit.

The duo lip-synced to Like a Virgin, recreating the energy 9and drama of Madonna’s 1984 music video, wind-blown hats and all.

“Like A Virgin……again and again. ????????,” Madonna captioned the Instagram post shared March 23.

The moment wasn’t just for fun – the pair are currently filming season 2 of The Studio, the Emmy-sweeping Hollywood satire starring Seth Rogen.

And here’s where things get interesting: Garner isn’t just a co-star. She’s long been linked to playing Madonna in a biopic that’s been quietly simmering (and stalling) since 2022.

Back in July, Garner teased fans that the project is “supposed to still happen.” And honestly? She’s been putting in the work.

“I’m such a fan of Madonna’s… I grew up listening to Madonna,” she said. “I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it… I wasn’t a trained dancer and then I had to learn how to dance… and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing, and sing with her.”

Her audition mindset? Pure Madonna energy. “I kind of just thought, ‘What would Madonna do?’… And I owned it.”

As for the delays, Garner shrugged it off: “anything that’s great… I feel like it takes a long time.”

If this Venice moment is any hint, the wait might just be worth it.