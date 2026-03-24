Kylie Jenner brother stirs new drama with comment related to her love life

Kylie Jenner’s brother Brody Jenner has sparked a new drama after issuing a blunt defense of his sister’s romance with Timothee Chalamet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stepped in amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the couple, but his remarks quickly divided social media, with some praising him as a protective brother and others accusing him of hypocrisy.

The latest wave of attention was triggered after an interview with Sarah Tena.

The former adult entertainer claimed she had a prior, non-exclusive relationship with the Marty Supreme star that began in 2020 after the two connected via Instagram.

She said it came as a shock to her when the three-time Oscar nominee got publicly linked to the Khy founder.

“I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner and I was very confused about that,” Tena, 32, told Daily Mail. “At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up.”

After Page Six shared details of the interview on Instagram, Brody jumped into the comments to shut down the speculation.

“Oh god [face with rolling eyes emoji] just leave the happy couple alone,” he wrote. “People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it.”

The comments come amid heightened attention on Chalamet, 30, who recently faced criticism for saying “no one cares” about opera and ballet.

Despite the backlash, Kendall Jenner’s younger sister and the Dune actor have continued to present a united front.

The pair attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar afterparty on Sunday, March 15, where they appeared together on the red carpet and shared moments of public affection.

Amid the drama, some fans brought up the "Kardashian curse," in the wake of Chalamet's Best Actor Oscar setback.

And when it comes to Brody’s response, fans have had a mixed reaction.

Many fans praised him for stepping in, calling him a "good big brother" and supporting his statement to "leave the happy couple alone".

Conversely, several users pointed out that criticizing others for seeking attention is hypocritical, given the Kardashian-Jenner family's history of posing for attention or managing headlines.