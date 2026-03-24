Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to give up in surprising update

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an exciting announcement about their next career move, hinting that they are not ready to give up despite back-to-back setbacks.

According to Deadline, the couple debunked the reports of bad blood with Netflix with a new project update.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly developing an untitled series set in the equestrian town of Wellington, Florida.

The series revolves around the "messy dynamics between two rival teams and the families that lead them."

Notably, the upcoming project will be scripted and produced by the Sussexes' Archewell Productions and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

For the unversed, in 2024, a docuseries was premiered on the streaming giant related to the same topic, POLO, which is Harry's 'passion project.'

However, it did not perform well. Most of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix projects were not able to gain attention, except for their bombshell documentary about royal life.