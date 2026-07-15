King Charles' 'immense trust' in Princess Anne as Palace releases tour photos

Princess Anne's visit to South Korea gave royal fans a closer look at one of the King's most important overseas engagements.

Buckingham Palace shared a collection of photographs and details from her busy programme across Busan and Seoul.

The Royal Family posted a series of images from the trip on social media, writing: "The Princess Royal is in South Korea!" The post invited followers to look through moments from Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence's visit, which focused on the close relationship between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Korea.

The four-day tour included engagements centred on remembrance, diplomacy, business, culture and children's welfare.

One of the Princess Royal's first engagements was attending commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery.

During the ceremony, Anne paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Korean War and met veterans whose service remains an important part of the shared history between Britain and South Korea.

Princess Anne also held an audience with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

She and Sir Tim Laurence later visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the world's largest shipbuilders, where they heard about cooperation between the UK and South Korea in the maritime and defence industries.

The royal couple also met representatives from business, academia and the arts during a reception hosted by the British Embassy.

Among those attending were members of K-pop girl group NMIXX, who met Princess Anne during the event celebrating links between the two nations.

Another engagement saw Princess Anne join South Korea's First Lady Kim Hye-kyung at Save the Children Korea.

The pair were briefed on programmes supporting children's rights and efforts to address the climate crisis before meeting young activists involved in the organisation's work.

Body language expert Darren Stanton believes that reflects the King's confidence in his sister.

"I think immense trust is placed in her by The King," Stanton said.

"The fact Anne and Tim Laurence have been chosen for this trip shows that."