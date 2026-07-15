Why Prince Harry is said to have reasons for optimism?

Prince Harry has reasons to look ahead positively after securing the reunion he had been hoping for with King Charles.

The biggest moment of Harry’s UK trip came on Friday evening when he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visited King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

The private gathering lasted around an hour, with no photographs or details of the conversation released publicly.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the reunion, along with Harry’s appearance at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event, meant the trip ended on a more positive note despite earlier difficulties.

“They’ve seen the monarch. He’s seen his grandchildren, which is what he wanted,” he told GB.

“He also has reason to be optimistic because Invictus is a remarkable creation, everyone agrees, and it was his,” Fitzwilliams said.

However, the commentator acknowledged that Harry’s return to Britain was far from straightforward.

“The court case was a bad blow to him, and the early part of that trip was a complete mess.”

Before arriving in Britain, Harry had confirmed plans to visit alongside Meghan and their two children, but those plans changed after it emerged that his request for a publicly funded security package had been rejected.