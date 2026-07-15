Queen Camilla issues 'silent thief' warning as she losses beloved person

Queen Camilla opened the gardens of Clarence House to host a special reception on Tuesday.

As president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society she celebrated 40th anniversary of the organisation while sharing the personal loss that continues to drive her support for the charity.

Her commitment to the charity began long before she became Queen.

She has supported its work since 1994, the same year her mother, Rosalind Shand who died from osteoporosis.

The disease also claimed the life of her grandmother, Sonia, making the cause deeply personal for Her Majesty.

Addressing guests gathered in the Clarence House, the Queen described osteoporosis as "a silent thief hiding in plain sight," warning that many people are unaware they have the condition until it is too late.

"It wreaks its havoc deep inside our bodies until, too late, we realise that the damage has been done," she said.

"Without being aware of it, our bones have lost their density and strength until suddenly, a simple, everyday act - picking up a grandchild, slipping over or even sneezing turns into a life-altering event as our bones shatter."

Quoting her remarks from that occasion, she told guests: "I can only hope and pray that, with your help, the next 30 years will find a cure for osteoporosis, so that future generations will be spared its ravages."

"We are not quite there yet, but we are well on the way," she said, thanking everyone involved with the charity for their dedication.

Ending her speech on a hopeful note, Camilla added: "Together, we can - and we will - see the end of osteoporosis, forever."