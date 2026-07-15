Kate’s heels didn’t hold her back as she impressed William with her sporting skills

Princess Kate's throwback moment from one of her early royal engagements showed just how naturally she takes to the field.

The Princess of Wales has built a reputation for getting involved in sporting activities rather than simply watching from the sidelines.

As patron of both the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, she has regularly joined players for training sessions and challenges.

In 2023, Kate took part in a rugby training session with male players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, she was more than willing to match their energy on the pitch.

She has also famously gone head-to-head with Prince William in friendly competitions, including their memorable static bike challenge in 2023.

But one of her most talked-about sporting moments came years earlier during a visit to Bacon’s College in 2012, when the then-Duchess of Cambridge showed off her football skills.

Kate stepped onto the pitch wearing a pair of high cork wedges, a grey and white A-line dress from Hobbs, and her signature perfectly styled hair.

Despite the less-than-practical footwear, she confidently joined in with the football activity, keeping her composure while showing her competitive edge.

Kate previously explained that being active was a major part of family life, with her parents encouraging her and her siblings to take part in different activities from a young age.

"As a family we were just very active," she said during an appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

"I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the Lake District in Scotland or swimming from a young age."