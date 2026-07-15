Prince William 'sent clear message' as Harry met King Charles

Prince William's decision to attend a charity polo event while Harry met with King Charles has been described by a royal commentator as a "deliberate" act.

Prince Harry's return to the UK earlier this month drew attention after a series of developments, including a private meeting between the Duke of Sussex, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at Highgrove.

The meeting, which took place on Friday, was not accompanied by official photographs or details, but reports suggested the King was pleased to spend time with his younger son and the Sussex family.

On the same day as Harry's meeting with the King, the Prince of Wales attended the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor with the Princess of Wales.

The event took place only a short distance away from Highgrove, where the Duke had met with his father.

William and Kate appeared united during the engagement, with the Princess of Wales greeting her husband with a kiss on the cheek after his victory in the match.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the timing of William's polo appearance sent a clear message.

"The optics" of William attending the event while Harry met the King were "deliberate", he claimed, adding that the Prince of Wales still feels deeply hurt by the revelations made in Harry's memoir Spare and subsequent interviews.

"He feels betrayed, because of Spare and the other interviews," Fitzwilliams said.

Harry has previously expressed his hope that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could have a relationship with their cousins.

He also said that: "There's absolutely no chance with William at the moment - obviously that involves children."