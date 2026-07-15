Eugenie delivers unexpected blow to Andrew, Ferguson: Reaction revealed

Princess Eugenie, the Duke of York’s youngest daughter, has reportedly banned her parents from major life events amid their fall from grace over ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister is said to be planning a big celebration as the royal family is set to welcome their newest member this summer, baby Brooksbank, a new sibling for August, five, and Ernest, three.

The Princess of York has decided to stay away from the spotlight as she fears this big moment could descend into a ‘circus’ if Andrew and Fergie make headlines with their presence.

Eugenie experienced a concerning amount of stress during past few moths as the chaos surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson took toll on her mental health.

"Eugenie's number one priority is having this baby with the absolute minimum of fuss. She doesn't want the hospital turning into a circus and she's made that very clear," a source revealed to Closer.

Theu also shared the former Duke and Duchess of York's reaction, saying: "Unfortunately, her parents are not taking it well and she’s getting a ton of pushback from Andrew and Sarah.

"Andrew is fuming and taking it as a personal insult. He doesn’t seem to care that if he’s there it will become the main focus, which is the last thing Eugenie wants."

Andrew, who recently appeared on the horseback, spends the majority of his time holed up at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while Fergie had reportedly been staying at a £2000-a night ski resort in the Austrian mountains.