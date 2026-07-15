Princess Anne's unexpected greeting during South Korea technology visit

Princess Anne found herself face-to-face with an unusual greeting partner during her visit to Korea University in Seoul.

The Princess she shook hands with a humanoid robot as part of an engagement focused on the future of science and technology.

At the university's smart mobility laboratory, the Princess Royal watched as the advanced machine demonstrated its abilities, moving quickly back and forth across the room before stopping to wave at her.

The unexpected gesture brought a smile from Anne, who then stepped forward in her navy blue day gloves to shake the robot's hand.

Anne took a keen interest in discussions about how the robot learns movement, including the use of trial-and-error methods and simulation techniques that allow it to develop and improve its abilities.

Alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal also observed a dual-arm robot working with a motion capture system, learning more about developments in smart mobility and robotics.

Following the conclusion of her South Korea visit, Princess Anne is set to travel to Thailand on Thursday for the next part of her overseas tour.

During her time in Thailand, the Princess Royal will visit a Bangkok school supported by Save the Children Thailand, meet the Thai Prime Minister and hold an audience with The King and Queen of Thailand.