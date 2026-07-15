Meghan Markle steps back from Prince Harry mission in surprising move

Prince Harry must be delighted over Meghan Markle's surprising move despite facing 'humiliation.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hosted by King Charles alongside their kids at Highgrove House on Friday, July 10.

But, ahead of this much-anticipated reunion, there were back-and-forth changes, becoming a 'nightmare' for the Sussexes.

Russell Myers, a royal expert told People, "There were U-turns and backtracks, and it will have all added to the complete exasperation of the King and his aides when dealing with Harry."

A source close to Harry and Meghan called this whole scenario "quite stressful."

"What was billed as a big homecoming—not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too—turned into a nightmare. It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry’s relationship with the institution," the royal commentator said.

An insider also shed light on Meghan's supportive side for her husband.

She stepped back from Harry's mission to make peace with his family as the Duchess made a quiet appearance in a meeting.

The report said that Meghan "always lets him [Harry] lead" in family matters.