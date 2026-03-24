 
Geo News

Disney's live-action ‘Moana' faces instant internet backlash: Here's why

First look at live-action Maui sparks meme frenzy online

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’ faces instant internet backlash: Here’s why
Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’ faces instant internet backlash: Here’s why

Well… the internet has officially met live-action Maui – and it has thoughts.

When Dwayne Johnson stepped back into the role he voiced in Moana, Disney probably expected hype. What it got instead? Mems, side-eyes, and a whole lot of “wait… really?”

The first image – complete with Maui’s iconic tattoos, flowing hair, and larger-than-life build – spread fast. And fans didn’t hold back. 

Disneys live-action ‘Moana faces instant internet backlash: Heres why

Some zeroed in on the wig (yes, the wig), others questioned whether Maui’s exaggerated animated look was ever going to work in real life.

To be fair, this isn’t new territory for Walt Disney Pictures. Its live-action remake era has been a mix of massive box office wins… and ongoing debates about whether we actually need these reboots.

Still, Disney is all in.

The film pairs Johnson with newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and is directed by Thomas Kali. Production wrapped in 2024 after shoots in Hawaii and Atlanta.

Johnson, who’s also producing, has called the project deeply personal, tying it to his Polynesian roots.

The story itself? Familiar waters. A young navigator sets sail to save her people, teaming up with a shape-shifting demigod who’s equal parts zero and chaos.

Whether fans end up loving this version or turning it into a long-running meme series… that’s still up in the air.

One thing’s certain: Maui has entered the chat – and the internet is not staying quiet.

Watch the trailer:


Louis Tomlinson shares first look from world tour opening night
Louis Tomlinson shares first look from world tour opening night
Madonna, Julia Garner just gave the internet nostalgia overload: Watch
Madonna, Julia Garner just gave the internet nostalgia overload: Watch
John Stamos' new tattoo has powerful meaning behind it
John Stamos' new tattoo has powerful meaning behind it
Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5
Ashley Tisdale shares heartfelt message as daughter Jupiter turns 5
Paris Jackson called out by MJ estate over ‘Michael' biopic drama
Paris Jackson called out by MJ estate over ‘Michael' biopic drama
Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split
Orlando Bloom steps into new romance after high-profile split
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sparks outrage with controversial video
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sparks outrage with controversial video
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening