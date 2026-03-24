Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’ faces instant internet backlash: Here’s why

Well… the internet has officially met live-action Maui – and it has thoughts.

When Dwayne Johnson stepped back into the role he voiced in Moana, Disney probably expected hype. What it got instead? Mems, side-eyes, and a whole lot of “wait… really?”

The first image – complete with Maui’s iconic tattoos, flowing hair, and larger-than-life build – spread fast. And fans didn’t hold back.

Some zeroed in on the wig (yes, the wig), others questioned whether Maui’s exaggerated animated look was ever going to work in real life.

To be fair, this isn’t new territory for Walt Disney Pictures. Its live-action remake era has been a mix of massive box office wins… and ongoing debates about whether we actually need these reboots.

Still, Disney is all in.

The film pairs Johnson with newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and is directed by Thomas Kali. Production wrapped in 2024 after shoots in Hawaii and Atlanta.

Johnson, who’s also producing, has called the project deeply personal, tying it to his Polynesian roots.

The story itself? Familiar waters. A young navigator sets sail to save her people, teaming up with a shape-shifting demigod who’s equal parts zero and chaos.

Whether fans end up loving this version or turning it into a long-running meme series… that’s still up in the air.

One thing’s certain: Maui has entered the chat – and the internet is not staying quiet.

Watch the trailer:



