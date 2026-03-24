Warriors' Moses Moody suffers serious knee injury in OT win as team awaits X-ray results

A heartbreaking scene played out on Monday night, March 23, as the Golden State Warriors finished a six-game road trip facing the Dallas Mavericks.

In an overtime win for the Warriors, it came at a heavy price, as forward Moses Moody suffered a gruesome leg injury that forced him to exit the game.

Moody took the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with less than 2 minutes left in overtime.

As he stepped into a dunk attempt, his leg collapsed under him.

He was blocked by the rim as he lifted off and landed on the court in a heap, grabbing his knee.

As per the latest reports, Warriors’ Moses Moody suffered a non-contact left knee injury.

Play didn’t stop for several seconds as Moody remained lying under the basket near the Warriors’ bench.

After the next whistle, teammates, staff and trainers moved towards him and the play was stopped for several minutes.

It’s worth mentioning that prior to Moody suffering a serious injury, the game was halted multiple times so that wet spots on the court could be dried.

Moody undergoes an x-ray post-game as the medical staff tries to ascertain the exact severity of the injury, but it appears to be a serious one.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed concern over Moody’s injury, saying, “We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad.”

Warriors won the match by 137-131 in an overtime win against Mavericks.

Warriors Moody is in his fifth season, recording a career-best 11.9 points a night.

Moody's currently in his first year of a $39 million three-year contract extension he signed ahead of his fourth season.