Hollie Doyle teases fans with surprise post after race withdrawal due to injury

Hollie Doyle, the British trailblazer jockey, has posted a surprise message on her social media after being ruled out due to sustaining a serious leg injury.

Doyle got injured after she posted her latest triumph at Bath on Friday, May 22, scoring on the Archie Watson-trained Flight Signal.

The 29-year-old, Britain’s most decorated female jockey, has ridden ten winners in the last two weeks to claim fifth place in the Jockey’s championship.

On Friday night, after winning race at Bath, in the very next race she was on the deck after the Kevin Frost-trained Vault Of Heaven things got out of control after two furlongs of the sprint handicap.

Then, Doyle fell off the horse as she pulled her horse up while she sustained serious injuries.

She was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Although Doyle had a full book of rides at Salisbury today, Saturday, May 23 but due to the severe leg injury, she was ruled out of action for some time.

Her runner in the key card British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes on Zoum Zoum has been transferred to Jockey Daniel Muscutt to ride.

The accomplished jockey Doyle took to her Instagram and posted a message showing determination to make a comeback in the saddle soon.

She wrote, “Thank you for all the messages, unfortunately I will be on the sidelines for a while after sustaining an injury at Bath yesterday.”

Doyle has completed 1,135 wins on British soil in her stunning career, including ten at Group 1 level.