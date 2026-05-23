 
Geo News

What did Kyle Busch say in last heartfelt post that has everyone talking?

Kyle Busch celebrated his oldest son’s 11th birthday just days before sudden death
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

What did Kyle Busch say in last heartfelt post that has everyone talking?
What did Kyle Busch say in last heartfelt post that has everyone talking?

The two-time NASCAR champion breathed his last on Thursday, May 21, after being hospitalized following a scare incident during simulator training.

Kyle Busch’s last social media post is what everyone has been talking about, which carried a heartfelt message for his son.

The racing GOAT, who shared two children with his wife Samantha Busch—Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

The post featured Busch surrounded by his beloved family as they celebrated Brexton turning 11 on May 18, 2026.

“Happy Birthday Brexton!!!” Kyle wrote in an Instagram post with a sweet birthday buzzing message to his firstborn.

The NASCAR star went on to say, “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!”

“You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you Buddy!” the proud parent concluded.

Busch’s Instagram carousel started with a family snap posing for the camera in what appears to be a sports car-themed party.

Brexton held a trophy while his little sister held a checkered flag.

Kyle and Samantha each held their fingers up in the classic “No. 1” pose with smiley faces.

Another snap featured a baby Brexon standing in his father’s lap in a mini go-kart.

Bush’s cause of death remains unknown.

Multiple reports suggest he might have had a scary health incident during testing the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday, May 20.

32 elementary students sickened after field trip to South Carolina movie theater field trip
32 elementary students sickened after field trip to South Carolina movie theater field trip
What happened to Abraham Williams? The health crisis behind Tulsi Gabbard's resignation
What happened to Abraham Williams? The health crisis behind Tulsi Gabbard's resignation
Stephen Colbert's Late Night Show ends after 30 years: Trump predicts more cancellations
Stephen Colbert's Late Night Show ends after 30 years: Trump predicts more cancellations
UK's iconic RIAT airshow cancelled for 2026: Here's why
UK's iconic RIAT airshow cancelled for 2026: Here's why
USCIS reveals US now prioritises H-1B selections for holders of Master's degree or higher
USCIS reveals US now prioritises H-1B selections for holders of Master's degree or higher
Danny Go! Star's son Isaac dies at 14 after stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Danny Go! Star's son Isaac dies at 14 after stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Judith Chalmers, beloved host of ‘Wish You Were Here', dies aged 90
Judith Chalmers, beloved host of ‘Wish You Were Here', dies aged 90
Memorial Day gas prices 2026: Fuel costs hit 4-year highs
Memorial Day gas prices 2026: Fuel costs hit 4-year highs