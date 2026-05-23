What did Kyle Busch say in last heartfelt post that has everyone talking?

The two-time NASCAR champion breathed his last on Thursday, May 21, after being hospitalized following a scare incident during simulator training.

Kyle Busch’s last social media post is what everyone has been talking about, which carried a heartfelt message for his son.

The racing GOAT, who shared two children with his wife Samantha Busch—Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

The post featured Busch surrounded by his beloved family as they celebrated Brexton turning 11 on May 18, 2026.

“Happy Birthday Brexton!!!” Kyle wrote in an Instagram post with a sweet birthday buzzing message to his firstborn.

The NASCAR star went on to say, “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be!”

“You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you Buddy!” the proud parent concluded.

Busch’s Instagram carousel started with a family snap posing for the camera in what appears to be a sports car-themed party.

Brexton held a trophy while his little sister held a checkered flag.

Kyle and Samantha each held their fingers up in the classic “No. 1” pose with smiley faces.

Another snap featured a baby Brexon standing in his father’s lap in a mini go-kart.

Bush’s cause of death remains unknown.

Multiple reports suggest he might have had a scary health incident during testing the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday, May 20.