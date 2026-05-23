Jared McCain's Thunder breakout is why Sixers fans should look away

Jared McCain, OKC Thunder guard is showing the world what a Generation Z persona is all about—wearing multicolored painted nails featuring creative designs.

Besides being a rising basketball player, McCain has amassed a huge social media following, with 2 million followers on Instagram and over 375K YouTube subscribers.

The 22-year-old Thunder guard has now scored a total of 43 points during the Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and the Spurs.

It was his Game 3 of the WCF; that is what everyone is talking about.

McCain posted 24 points while going 47.6% from the field, which pushed those scoring numbers to reach new heights.

When all the stats are tallied, it emerges that he has scored more points in the Conference Finals than any of the last six 76ers lottery picks combined, per StatMuse.

The list of players that McCain has surpassed in scoring higher than at this point includes VJ Edgecombe in 2025, Mikal Bridges in 2018, Markelle Fultz in 2017, Ben Simmons in 2016, Jahil Okafor in 2015, and Joel Embiid in 2014.

But there’s one dark horse with New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, who can surpass McCain’s record because he is also competing in the Conference Finals.